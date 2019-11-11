Colombian Model Sara Orrego Shows Off Killer Legs In Black Bikini As She Enjoys The Beach

Sara Orrego shared a new photo to her Instagram page in which she shows off her bikini bod, and her legion of fans can barely contain their excitement. Over the weekend, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to show that she recently enjoyed a trip to the beach, giving her the opportunity to sizzle in a tiny bikini.

In the photo, Orrego is walking in the sand near the ocean at an unspecified paradisiacal beach. The model rocked a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with details in salmon pink at the seams. The bikini top features thin straps that go over her shoulders, while its triangles offer a good amount of coverage.

The South American beauty teamed her swimsuit top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that sit slightly higher on her hips, helping accentuate her killer curves. This style of bikini bottoms increase the contrast of her wide hips against her itty bitty waist, while also leaving her toned abs fully on display.

Orrego completed her beach look with a simple pair of black flip flops to protect her feet. The model seems to be walking toward the camera, with one foot in front of the other as the photographer captures her body.

Orrego wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side, while the rest of her hair is styled down in large, flowy waves that fall over her shoulders. The model has her gaze down, though she can be seen smiling for the snap.

Since going live, the post — which Orrego shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has racked up more than 64,600 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo attracted nearly 400 comments, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media app, who are fans of the Colombian model, took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to express their admiration by showering her with compliments and emoji. Most of the model’s fan base left comments in her native Spanish, though some English speakers could also be found in the comments section, among other languages.

“You are a work of art,” one fan raved, trailing the words with heart eyes emoji and hearts.

“Beautiful and athletic,” wrote another user, adding a red heart to the message.

“TOO MUCH,” yet a third fan chimed in.