Lindsay Lohan Rocks A Black Bikini On Instagram, Gives Shoutout To Her Brother Dakota

Lindsay Lohan rocked a black bikini in her latest Instagram update on Monday. The Mean Girls star looked smoking hot as she smiled in the beach snap.

In the photo, Lindsay wore the tiny two-piece, which boasted a classic triangle top with gold chain straps. The top flaunted her ample cleavage, as she paired it with some plain bottoms. The sexy swimwear did little to hide the actress’ flat tummy, toned arms, and curvy hips.

Lindsay accessorized her beach look with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a gold bangle bracelet on one wrist, and a chain wrapped around the other as she strolled in the sand.

The Parent Trap actress wore her long, red hair in a deep part to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and curled around her shoulders. She also appeared to rock a natural makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips.

In the background of the photo, an ocean scene is visible as well as people enjoying some fun in the sun. Lindsay doesn’t reveal where the photo was snapped, but she did shoutout to her younger brother, Dakota Lohan, tagging him and saying that she’ll see him soon.

Of course, Lindsay’s 8.1 million followers enjoyed the snap, which clocked over 48,000 likes and more than 360 comments within two hours after being uploaded to the network.

“You’re are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one of Lindsay’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post, adding heart-eyed and a red heart emoji.

“My beach babe,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

“Hell of a figure! Awesome shot, thanks for sharing, enjoy your Monday,” a third social media user gushed over the actress.

“You look beautiful in black,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay put her cleavage on full display in another revealing ensemble, which featured her in a stunning sequin dress that boasted a keyhole cut-out in the front to show off some major skin.

Lindsay Lohan reportedly rocked the gown back in October as she attended the Ali Forney Center’s annual fall gala in New York City. The actress sported a full glam look for the look with pink blush on her cheeks and a vivid red lipstick on her plump pout as she accessorized the style with a sparkly silver headpiece in her long, red hair, which was she styled in loose curls that framed her famous face.