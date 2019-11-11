Marvel Star Chris Evans Says He Thinks About Quitting Acting All The Time

Chris Evans, or Captain America/Steve Rogers as he’s known to many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed earlier today that he often considers quitting acting.

Evans and former co-star Scarlett Johansson sat down to chat about their respective careers and friendship in a segment of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you know that Evans wrapped his Captain America storyline in this year’s mega-hit film, Avengers: Endgame. Last year, he tweeted what “an honor” it has been for him to play Steve Rogers for almost a decade.

During their Actors on Actors interview, Johansson asked Evans what he’s looking for in future projects now that he’s free from his Disney contract. Evans’ response may shock some of his most diehard fans.

“Every couple of months, I decide I’m done acting. This has been my thing for decades now. I’m always looking for a way out, but I do love it,” the actor explained.

Evans went on to express his desire to find more innovative and original projects. That is one of the reasons he signed on to his latest movie, Knives Out, which he claimed was “something that I read that felt fresh and new.”

This isn’t the first time the A-list heartthrob has expressed a desire to move on from acting or his willingness to try something different. After Evans confirmed he would be hanging up the shield as Cap, rumors spread that the actor would “retire.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans clarified those allegations.

“I never said the word ‘retire,’ it’s a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they’re going to retire — it’s not something you retire from.”

Based on his comments, it sounds like Evans won’t be going anywhere anytime soon but is hoping to try something new outside his comfort zone. While chatting with Johansson, he discussed how innovative streaming content is nowadays. It’s possible we could see the movie star transition to the small screen in the future.

For now, Evans is focusing on promoting Knives Out. The film, directed by Star Wars’ Rian Johnson, already has a Certified Fresh seal and a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If Evans doesn’t receive Academy Award buzz for Knives Out, he still could for Avengers: Endgame. The Inquisitr previously reported that Disney submitted 13 actors from Avengers: Endgame for Oscar consideration. Evans is one of the many names on the list.