Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paul Rides To The Rescue At The Grand Phoenix

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 12 bring high-stakes drama as Phyllis helps Chance devise a plan to rescue the hostages at the hotel. Plus, Paul works with Chance to solve the crisis while Jack and Nick strategize about the upcoming election.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) devises a trap, according to SheKnows Soaps. She knows all the secrets of the security at The Grand Phoenix, so Phyllis works with Chance (Donny Boaz) to create a way to rescue Adam (Mark Grossman), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Connor (Judah Mackey), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) from Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). Sure, Phyllis has a lot of questions for Chance about where he’s been, Katherine Chancellor’s will, his supposed lawyer Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), and what he’s doing back in Genoa City. However, right now, with the hostage situation in the hotel’s lobby, Chance and Phyllis both have other work to do before they catch up — if they make it through the disaster to have time to catch up.

At Crimson Lights, Jack (Peter Bergman) helps Nick (Joshua Morrow) strategize about the debate. While Nick wonders where Chelsea could be, he and Jack decide what talking points Nick must hit in order to beat his competition during the upcoming session. Jack has plenty of campaign experience, and since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) refused to take a high-profile position with Nick’s campaign to save him from the Newman scrutiny, he’s turned to Jack for help figuring out what to do.

Loading...

Jack and Nick put together a good plan for how Nick can get his message across to Genoa City in the best terms so that they will elect him when it comes time to cast their votes. Of course, that all counts on Nick avoiding any controversy, which seems unlikely given what’s going down with Chelsea regarding Calvin’s ill-gotten money.

Paul (Doug Davidson) is called to duty during the hostage crisis, and he lets both Jack and Nick know that the debate is canceled because of the situation at the venue. Nick and Jack are both horrified when they realize that Abby, Chelsea, Connor, and Adam are among the hostages at the hotel. Paul and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) coordinate with Chance, who is in the hotel trying to figure out a solution to the mess with Simon. Paul talks to Simon to find out his demands, but it all might be too little too late when Simon grabs Connor and tries to leave with the little boy.