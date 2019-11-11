‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Reacts To Body Shaming After Attending The E! People’s Choice Awards

Kristen Doute was criticized for her look.

Kristen Doute attended Sunday night’s E! People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and afterward, she was faced with backlash from her online audience.

After arriving to the event in a low-cut, multicolor gown, the longtime Vanderpump Rules cast member was forced to fight back against critics who took aim at the way her body looked in the outfit.

“Damn. Y’all are cruel,” Doute wrote on her Instagram stories on November 11, via a report from Life & Style magazine. “I’ve never, in my eight seasons, gotten the amount of body shame/outfit rudeness/hate comments as I did today.”

Doute looked quite glamorous on Sunday night as she and her co-stars attended the event after Vanderpump Rules was nominated alongside several shows, including Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, for Best Reality Show. However, for whatever reason, not everyone liked her look.

Luckily, as a number of people shared their negative thoughts about Doute’s dress, as well as her physique, other social media users took to their accounts to applaud Doute and to encourage the longtime reality star to ignore the mean comments she received.

“You look amazing as always, Kristen. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” one fan said.

Kristen Doute attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“You look beautiful! Screw anyone who says otherwise!! People who body shame others are the most insecure and can’t handle seeing someone who is proud to show off how they look. Love you!!” a second fan added.

Another suggested that the people who were sending Doute mean messages about the way she looked were nothing more than “haters.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump Rules was nominated among good company, and while they certainly nabbed a ton of votes to get the nomination weeks ago, they weren’t able to walk away with the win for Best Reality Show at the E! People’s Choice Awards. Instead, the award went to E!’s own Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing its 17th season.

In response to her show’s loss, Doute shared a message with her fans and followers on Monday, in which she showed off her awards show look and confirmed that she and her cast did not win.

“The people have spoken & we were honored to be nominated. We love you guys & congrats to [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]!” she wrote.