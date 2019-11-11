Shakira Losing Her Voice Made Her Depressed & Argue With Partner, Gerard Pique

In 2017, Shakira lost her voice due to a vocal cord hemorrhage. As a result, her mental health and relationship with soccer player, Gerard Pique, suffered. When speaking to The Guardian, she opened up about how she felt at the time.

“I was not positive. I was so pessimistic. I was a bitter person to be around. Gerard saw the worst of me,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper stated.

“I had to communicate through signs and nobody could understand me.”

Shakira explained that she and her partner would fight a lot when she couldn’t speak and struggled to communicate with her kids, 3 and 4, because they couldn’t read at the time.

“I never thought that my voice would leave me, because it’s so inherent to my nature. It was my identity. So when I couldn’t sing, that was unbearable,” she continued.

“There were times I couldn’t even get out of bed – I was so depressed.”

The “Underneath Your Clothes” hitmaker was forced to cancel her “El Dorado” world tour that year, and the experience scared the entertainer over the possibility of never being able to sing again.

She was told by medical experts that she needed surgery. Shakira declined their offer because she thought it could potentially make the situation worse. Instead, Shakira tried hypnosis and meditation.

In the end, her voice returned. She described the situation as a “religious experience” and even secured herself holy water from the Catholic shrine in Lourdes, France, when trying to get her voice back.

In 2018, she was able to embark on the tour she had to postpone. The “El Dorado” world tour visited four continents — Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia — and grossed $75 million at the box office, per Pollstar.

Now that the tour has been completed, Shakira is taking the show to the big screen with behind-the-scenes footage of the whole journey.

On November 13, for one night only, the film, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, will hit over 2,000 theaters in more than 60 countries. The concert footage took place at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Shakira expressed that fans had been asking her to make a concert film on social media. The “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa” singer-songwriter produced the whole project with James Merryman, and will see her fans relive the show through documentary footage.

To book tickets for a theater of your choice, visit Shakira.Film.

On the same day, the “Give It Up to Me” songstress will release a live album of the show. The tour recording of “Chantaje” is already available to stream now.