Vicki Gunvalson Sparks Rumors She’s Quitting ‘RHOC’ On Instagram After Filming The Season 14 Reunion

Could Vicki Gunvalson be done with The Real Housewives of Orange County for good?

According to a November 11 report from OK! Magazine, the longtime reality star, who was demoted from her full-time role on the series earlier this year, sparked rumors of a potential exit from the show. Exit talk started after she shared a suspicious post on her Instagram page once she and her co-stars wrapped production on the Season 14 reunion on Friday.

While enjoying a quiet dinner with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, at the Smokehouse restaurant in Burbank, California, Gunvalson confirmed she and her co-stars were completely done filming the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She added that she was excited to get started on her new projects.

“It’s a wrap,” she wrote.

While some of her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, spent time together after filming the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion with host Andy Cohen, Gunvalson appeared to be out only with Lodge, who she became engaged to in April after about three years of dating.

As the OK! Magazine report explained, Gunvalson and Dodd, who once shared a close friendship, have not been close for years and, as time goes on, they appear to be getting further and further way from a potential reconciliation with one another. In fact, after Gunvalson filed a defamation lawsuit against Dodd earlier this month, it’s hard to say if a future reunion is possible between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson filed a lawsuit against Dodd on Friday, November 1, one week before the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion was filmed. A short time later, Dodd responded to her co-star’s legal move on Instagram when a fan pointed out Gunvalson’s hypocrisy.

“How is Vicki suing you for defamation when she’s the one that slandered you saying you did coke?!” the fan asked, according to a November 3 report from Reality Blurb.

“I know,” Dodd responded.

Following Dodd’s comment, Gunvalson actually withdrew her case against Dodd, but when it comes to a future friendship between them, that seems like a long shot.

While Gunvalson may not make any official decisions in regard to whether or not she will be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she expressed her frustration in her reduced role earlier this year. She may not want to come back to the show for a second time in a part-time position after starring full-time for the series’ first 13 seasons.