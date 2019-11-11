Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Revealing Black Lingerie

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, Laci Kay Somers shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 10.5 million Instagram followers.

The first image consisted of a mirror selfie, taken with her smartphone. The model stood in a dimly lit room, flaunting her curvaceous figure in a plunging, black lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The risque lingerie put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. She also sported a sparkling ring on her middle finger.

In the following picture, Laci appeared in a black satin robe. She looked over her shoulder and gazed seductively into the camera, her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, Laci hired a team of professionals to enhance her already gorgeous appearance. Hairstylist Zach Mesquit curled her ash-blond hair, giving it some volume and texture. Los Angeles-based makeup artist Marina Garcia made Laci look even more glamorous by expertly applying winged eyeliner and a bright red lipstick.

In the caption, the YouTuber teased critics who have previously taken issue with the fact that her phone case has a picture of herself on it.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Laci’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some fans simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are just so beautiful,” wrote one fan, unable to contain their enthusiasm.

“You are a goddess,” said another, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

One commenter, however, insinuated that Laci has undergone cosmetic procedures. The model quickly responded to the comment, denying the accusations of plastic surgery.

“It’s called makeup you need to think before you speak unless you were trying to be rude,” wrote Laci.

The follower replied back and claimed that he did not mean for his comment to come off as insulting.

“Please you are natural, and this is the best thing you have, [don’t] change this, [it] is not my intention to be rude,” asserted the Instagram user.

Earlier this month, the stunner posted a slew of revealing bikini pictures, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. The photos show Laci posing on a beautiful beach, wearing a tiny orange two-piece. A teal bicycle makes an appearance in said snapshots, as does an idllyic, peaceful shoreline. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.