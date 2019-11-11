Donald Trump Is The ‘Last Gasp Of America As We Know It,’ Says Michael Savage

During an interview with Breitbart, conservative radio icon Michael Savage spoke about his views on the future of the United States. According to Savage, the path ahead of the country is not so bright, even if Donald Trump wins a second term of presidency.

“I think Donald Trump, even if he wins a second term, is the last gasp of America as we know it. I think we’re going to enter years and years, if not decades of darkness,” he said.

Savage believes that this darkness stems from the wave of illegal immigrants entering the country. He believes that they lack the “shared values” of the U.S. and claims they have been “steeped in hatred” for the country due to universities and the media.

“And they have a very dim view of our nation, even though they love the benefits that have accrued from far better people than them.”

Savage compared the borders of the U.S. to a cell membrane. He highlights that cells fall apart when their membrane allows things to come and go, suggesting that “left-wing fanatics” have broken the membrane of the country. According to Savage, the absence of borders means there is no common language or culture, and thus no unity among the residents.

“That makes it easier for the devils that are trying to create this new world order to destroy a nation by controlling it from afar,” he said.

Pres Trump and Michael Savage Family. White House Dec 6,2018 pic.twitter.com/MeI3EJyFgK — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) December 7, 2018

Although there are many that hold similar beliefs as Savage, others believe that immigration is healthy for the U.S. Writing for Reason, Shikha Dalmia argues that many of the tropes used against immigration — the destruction of native jobs and wages, failure to assimilate, and increase in crime — have been proved false.

Dalmia also argues that with the decline in America’s birthrate and the aging population, the country will struggle to find workers that can match economic growth. She claims that to keep up with such growth, the pace of immigration must double.

Dalmia also claims that the U.S. should be allowing 1 million immigrants into the country per year until the year 2050. This pace is double the current number, and even still, Dalmia claims it won’t equal “mass immigration” as it would only boost the country’s foreign-born population to 26 percent by 2050, which is less than Australia’s current number.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, data suggests that high-skilled immigrants and their children are responsible for almost half of Fortune 500 companies. Research also suggests that immigrants are responsible for 25 percent of new businesses despite making up approximately 15 percent of the population.