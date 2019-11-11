Dolly Castro Rocks Chic Look In Little Black Dress With Envelope-Style Handbag & High Heels

Dolly Castro put her chic style on display in her latest Instagram update, where she rocked a black mini dress with a small handbag and high heels.

In the update, Dolly stood outside on a sidewalk in an area that included urns with potted plants and what appeared to be marble columns in the background. The black dress hugged her every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape. The number featured a lace trim along the neckline, calling attention to her ample chest. The dress also had thin, lacy over-the-shoulder straps — which added a feminine look to the outfit — and cut off at the top of the beauty’s thighs, showing off her shapely legs.

Dolly accessorized the look with a white, envelope-style handbag that looked just big enough to carry her phone, compact, and lipstick. She donned a pair of brown high-heel sandals that featured a strap around the ankle. To add a bit of glam to the look, she wore gold jewelry, which included a necklace with a heart pendant, bracelets, and rings. She also wore a pink color on her nails.

The model’s makeup was flawless and included sculpted brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and a matte nude color on her lips. She parted her hair down the center and wore it down in loose curls around her shoulders, striking a pose and flashing a big smile for the camera.

In the post’s caption, Dolly plugged fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, a company she often models for. She mentioned the company was having a promotion and told her fans to check out its website for deals. It seemed as though her 6.2 million followers were more interested in checking her out, as many of them swooned over how great she looked in the outfit.

“You’re my whole world bella,” one follower wrote, with a heart emoji.

“You’re the woman of my dreams baby,” a second admirer joked, adding a smiley face and kiss emoji.

“Damn absolutely mind blowing!!” a third fan wrote, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Why you look so damn perfect?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Dolly does come pretty close to looking perfect in just about everything she wears. She updates her Instagram account fairly regularly, and she never seems to go wrong when it comes to pulling together stylish looks. One of her more popular posts showed her looking amazing in a pink mini dress that looked like it was made just for her.