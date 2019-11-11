Abby Dowse Shows Off Her Hot Body In A Skimpy Leather Ensemble

Fans of Australian model Abby Dowse are familiar with the blond bombshell’s racy selfies. Abby has shared yet another revealing image of herself to Instagram, this time in video form.

In her latest video, Abby wears a sexy two-piece ensemble constructed out of leather or a leather-like material. Her black undies leave very little to the imagination.

Abby apparently enjoys wearing high-waisted panties; she has sported different pairs in several of her Instagram photos. They often maintain the same severe V-shape and a high-waisted band to draw the eye to her inner thighs, curvy hips, and astonishingly toned abs.

The top half of her outfit is just as skimpy as the bottom. Her matching black bra is a strapless bandeau that barely contains her ample bosom. Abby accentuates her look with a simple chain necklace, the bottom of which perfectly nestles into her cleavage.

Somehow, Abby manages to make the already scandalous outfit even sexier by pairing it with sheer, thigh-high, peep-toe boots from the Simmi London line. Abby gives the brand a shoutout in her caption.

Abby and her black outfit pop against the mostly white interior of the room where she’s standing. Her silky blond tresses are perfectly straight and frame her face remarkably well.

The song playing in the background of her video is “La La Land” by Bryce Vine. Abby is clearly having fun teasing her legion of fans, as she seductively sways to Vine’s song and runs her hand over her toned body in the video.

She kindly wished her 1.5 million followers “an awesome week” in the photo’s caption on Instagram. Despite only posting the video a short time ago at the time of this article, Abby has already procured almost 7,000 views and close to 200 comments.

“You’re literally the hottest,” one Instagram user gushed.

“My week just got better my love,” commented another fan, adding many heart, flame, and kissy-face emoji.

Abby’s many followers were touched by her sweet caption, offering her the same sentiment in return.

“Absolutely Breathetakingly beautiful Abby have a wonderful week too,” complimented one of her many fans.

One user got a little cheeky with their comment, noticing the large potted plant in the background of the video instead of the model’s scantily-clad body.

“I need that plant for my apartment, where do I buy,” they teased.

Abby has been exceptionally generous to her fans lately. Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that the model shared an equally racy photograph, showing off her voluptuous chest and fresh tan.