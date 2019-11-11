Megan Thee Stallion Is a Natural Beauty In Red Hotpants Instagram Video

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper went for a natural look in the selfie video.

Megan Thee Stallion is a smokeshow in her latest Instagram video. The rapper and college student proved she’s not just having a “Hot Girl Summer” — she’s extending it all the way to fall.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper, who has posted a series of bathroom selfies lately, as noted on HotNewHipHop, posed in front of the tub in her latest mirror shot, while Dom Kennedy’s “Represent (I Like That)” played in the background.

While all of Megan’s looks grant her the ability to be a chameleon, this time she went back to basics and she is just as gorgeous as ever.

Megan showed off her natural beauty — and her natural curves — in the short video, posing in cherry-red hot pants that flatter her figure and show just a glint of her belly button piercing. She paired the shorts with a white crop top that seriously flaunts her toned arms.

The rapper also displayed her natural look in the stunning selfie video, choosing to pose without makeup or extensions. Instead, she let her fresh face and dark curls do the talking.

“Natural Hottie,” she captioned the video, complete with a smiley face emoji.

Megan’s self-confidence radiates from the video as she sighs ever so slightly and tousles her hair. While the rest of her look may be all about the natural vibe, her acrylic nails are painted a flamingo ombre that fades from hot pink to a soft, rose-petal shade. As she tilts her head from side to side, she purses her lips just a touch and looks into the camera. Her yellow backpack sits on the corner of the marble bathtub in the background.

And it looks like all 6.5 million of her Instagram followers agree on Megan’s beauty, as they showered her in praise and an excess of heart-eye and drooling emojis.

“So damn fine,” one fan commented.

“[Your] hair is so beautiful,” another said.

“Yessss Megan give em lifeeeee,” another follower wrote.

The video will surely make all of her fans green with envy — in addition to her fire natural selfie video, her enviable body (and outfit), her marble countertops, and those nails, she also has numerous makeup brushes sitting on the sink, ready for a more glam look for whenever she decides she’d like to have one.

And this is just Megan’s latest sizzling video. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the rapper flaunted her grill on the ‘gram just yesterday and has spent recent months showing off everything from her booty-shaking to her seduction skills.