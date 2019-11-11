Khloe Kardashian Gets Big Love From Tristan Thompson After People’s Choice Award Win

The reality star's ex paid tribute to her with a surprising Instagram post.

Khloe Kardashian got some love from her ex, Tristan Thompson, after she won the award for Best Reality Star at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was praised by her ex in a lengthy Instagram tribute mere hours after her big win at the annual awards show.

Thompson took to Instagram to post a photo of Khloe on the red carpet at the ceremony, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, posing in a dazzling black dress. In the caption attached to the photo, the NBA star raved about Khloe — the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, True — nearly a year after he allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

In a surprising post, Thompson offered his former love congratulations and noted that “Mama KoKo” is a two-time champ when it comes to the coveted reality TV award.

“So proud of all you have accomplished this year,” Thompson wrote, adding, “You challenge people to fight for a better YOU” — a reference to Khloe’s E! show, Revenge Body.

“True and [I] are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go, girl!!”

In the comments section of the post, some fans expressed confusion over Thompson’s over-the-top tribute to his ex.

“Are they back together?” one follower asked.

“This can’t be real….. he got hacked right,” another added.

But others noted that, despite their past drama, the exes are united in co-parenting their daughter.

“This is dope!” another fan wrote. “No matter what happened between him in their relationship she is still the mother of his child! Much respect!”

Khloe did not publicly respond to Tristan’s comments about her, but she did find herself responding to fans. Some of Khloe’s fans were upset that she didn’t thank them for voting for her to win the solo award, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Khloe’s sisters — Kourtney and Kim Kardashian-West — and their mom and manager, Kris Jenner, were announced as the winners of the Best Reality Show Award for KUWTK, Khloe did not hear her name called as the winner of Best Reality Star. She did not speak while on stage, with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accepting the group award. When Twitter fans blasted Khloe as ungrateful, she revealed that she had no idea she had won the Best Reality Star award and blamed the acoustics in the auditorium for the mix-up.