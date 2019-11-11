Kara Del Toro Sizzles In White Knit Crop Top And Pencil Skirt

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she wore a cozy-looking ensemble that still flaunted her curves.

The outfit that Kara rocked in the snap was from the retailer Boohoo, and she made sure to tag the outlet in the caption of the post. The top was a bandeau-style knit number that went straight across her chest and kept her cleavage hidden. One super-thin spaghetti strap fell down Kara’s shoulder, and the white shade popped against her bronzed skin.

She paired the top with a matching high-waisted knit pencil skirt. Though the skirt clung to her curves, the type of fabric it was made of meant that it wasn’t super tight. The skirt came to her knees, so her toned legs were hidden from view. A sliver of her stomach was visible in the ensemble, though, and her hourglass physique was accentuated by the crop top and skirt combination.

Kara finished off the ensemble with a white hat that she perched on top of her silky curls. A bag was tucked under one arm as she jutted one hip out, placing her hand on the other in a way that emphasized her curves. Though plenty of skin was on display in the look, the knit fabric had Kara feeling “very cuddly.”

Kara posed in front of a stone patio area with pale pink columns lined up behind her. A large plant was visible to her side, and despite the wintry vibe of the outfit, she was clearly enjoying a day in the sunshine.

The bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the post racked up over 1,700 likes within just 10 minutes. Many of her followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan called Kara “the cutest california snow bunny in all the land.”

Another follower sang the praises of boohoo, the online retailer that the outfit came from.

“@boohoo is my favorite online store right now. It fits so nice. Every piece. You look great.”

Another fan called her a “stunning queen.”

Yet another compared her to an iconic cartoon character known for her curves, quipping “you got it Jessica rabbit.”

While this particular snap was stunning, Kara isn’t afraid to take things to the next level when the need arises. Just yesterday, the beauty shared a snap of herself in the shower. In that shot, she was completely nude.