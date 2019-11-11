Hannah Palmer Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Top While Posing With Skateboard

Hannah Palmer gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about on Monday when she uploaded a photo in which she tugged on her bikini top while posing with a one-wheeled skateboard.

Hannah appeared to be in a park near a wall covered with graffiti. She wore a yellow polka dot thong bikini that showed off her enviable figure. The top tied in the front, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were equally revealing, giving her followers a good view of her derrière.

The update consisted of two photos that captured Hannah in different poses with the skateboard. The first snap showed Hannah squatting with one foot on the skateboard. She gave the camera a flirty smile as she teased her fans by tugging on her bikini top.

The second pic showed Hannah from a side angle as she stood up. With one foot on the skateboard, the blond bombshell posed with one knee bent, putting her pert booty on display. The stance also showcased her long, lean legs. The snap captured the beauty just as she flipped her hair and ran her fingers through it. Her bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Hannah went with a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows, light mascara, blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She wore a blue color on her nails and a pair of white sneakers to complete the sexy, casual look.

In the caption, Hannah plugged One Wheel, the maker of the unique skateboard. Unsurprisingly, most of the comments mentioned how hot Hannah looked in the bikini.

“Oh my. So beautiful and sexy. Just absolutely gorgeous and perfect,” wrote one admirer with heart and smiley face emoji.

Loading...

“You are so gorgeous! I love you! Your body is so hot!” said one excited follower with a row of emoji that included a kiss.

“I think I wanna marry you,” joked another follower with a smiley face.

“You are literally perfect,” commented another follower with fire emoji.

It’s not unusual for Hannah’s 1 million followers to gush over how she looks. With her natural beauty and fit physique, she is sure to get attention in just about anything she puts on her body. The beauty has no qualms about baring some skin, and often flaunts her curves in revealing outfits. She recently wowed her fans wearing a bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.