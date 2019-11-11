Candice Swanepoel Poses In The Jungle In Skimpy Orange One-Piece On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel took her modeling skills to the jungle in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. In a photo shared to her account, the South African bombshell rocked a minuscule orange one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

According to the post’s geotag, Candice’s photo was captured in Kenya. Taken from a side view, the model posed among several thin trees with green leaves. The 31-year-old stunner wore a barely-there orange one-piece swimsuit with a massive cutout in the center that put her chiseled stomach on full display. The top of the swimwear stretched upward and just barely covered her chest, leaving a bit of underboob exposed. It was held together only with thin ties around her neck.

The bottom of the suit featured a high-waisted and V-shaped cut that did nothing but favors for the model’s long, lean, and tan legs. The back of the suit included a cheeky, or thong, cut, putting the model’s pert derriere on display.

Candice revealed in the post’s tags that the one-piece came from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Candice’s blond and brown locks were pulled back into a loose and messy braid, with a few strands framing her face. She sported a natural makeup look, which included darkly contoured cheeks and darkened brows. With one knee bent forward, Candice flashed an attitude pose by placing a fist on her hip and staring off-screen.

In the caption, Candice pulled lyrics from The Tokens’ classic 1961 hit, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which was popularized in Disney’s 1994 film, The Lion King.

The post garnered over 79,000 likes in just one hour, including one from fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk. In addition, nearly 300 fans and friends left comments.

“Beautiful mama can’t wait to buy this loooook,” model Lily Aldridge said.

“My nature queen,” a fan said, adding green hearts.

“Wild, free, and sexy AF,” another follower wrote.

Many other fans expressed their admiration for the star with various emoji. One fan continued Candice’s caption by leaving the next lyric of the song.

As fans know, Candice’s Instagram has been filled with jungle vibes recently, as she has shared many photos from her travels in Jamaica and Kenya. Earlier this week, the model showed off her stunning physique once more in a skimpy leopard-print bikini, which was also from her brand, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Fans loved that post as well, and it garnered over 280,000 likes in addition to more than 1,000 comments.