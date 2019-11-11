Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Low-Cut Blue Maxi Dress

Actress Gabrielle Union treated her 14.4 million Instagram followers to an impromptu photoshoot today, documenting a stunning blue maxi dress she wore to a wedding.

Gabrielle shared an Instagram collage featuring three full-body shots of herself in a gorgeous sapphire-blue gown. In the first snap, the actress turned her face up towards the sky and flipped her waist-length braids behind her. She accessorized with a pair of small stud earrings, but kept the neckline of her look simple and didn’t add a necklace to distract from the lines of the dress.

The bodice of the dress had a low v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and spaghetti straps stretched over her toned shoulders. The dress had ruffles that cascaded down the front and towards the hem, adding some extra dimension and visual interest to the dress. She held a leopard-print purse to complete the look.

Gabrielle posed outdoors in front of a stark white wall with greenery and flowers overflowing at the top. In the middle snap within the collage, she faced the camera directly and flashed a huge smile.

In the third and final snap within the collage, she had her eyes closed as she tucked her braids behind her, flaunting her curves for the camera. She shared the details about the wedding she went to in the caption, revealing that it was writer and podcast host Jemele Hill’s nuptials.

Gabrielle’s husband, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, wasn’t in the snap. The duo often take a couple’s shot flaunting both their outfits before they walk the red carpet or attend an event together.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling dress — and how flawless she looked in it — and the post quickly received over 66,000 likes, including a like from actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Many of Gabrielle’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Now ain’t nobody told you to come out the house slaying the world today,” one fan said.

Another follower called Gabrielle “a vision in blue.”

“I love you so much and your glow is amazing,” another follower added.

One fan was particularly taken by the shade of the dress, and commented “this hue. Gorgeous lady.”

Gabrielle always slays when she gets all dolled up for an event, but the bombshell is also stunning when she’s just hanging out at home. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the actress shared an adorable snap in which she rocked a simple bathrobe while hanging out with her daughter, Kaavia.