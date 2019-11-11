Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Strips Down To Pink Lace Panties For Racy New Selfie

Anna Nystrom was all legs in her latest selfie, sporting nothing but a pair of pink lace panties and a crop top in the photo, which was posted to her Instagram account on Monday.

In the sexy snapshot, Anna rocked a pair of bikini-cut underwear, which rode up high on her hips and showed off her insanely toned legs. The Swedish model also wore a white off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved crop top that put her ample bust, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs on full display.

Anna wore her long, white-blond hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands, which were pushed over her shoulder as she gave a shy smile into the mirror while snapping the photo of herself.

The model stunned in a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to the look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering powder on her face, and nude lips.

In the background of the photo, vases filled with dried flowers can be seen, as well as white curtains that were left open just enough for a bit of natural light to shine through, enhancing Anna’s photograph.

In the caption of the photo, Anna revealed her daily motivation to be her strength and her health; she also asked her fans what motivates them.

The model’s more than 8.4 million followers were left drooling over the snap, as they clicked the like button on the post more than 111,000 times and left over 1,700 comments in the span of just two hours.

“She doesn’t even know how big a star she is,” one of Anna’s Instagram followers wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” a second fan remarked.

“It motivates me to see your beauty in every photo you put on Instagram,” another adoring fan gushed.

“You are my girl… never seen a beauty like you are before… I have to come Sweden to meet you,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna posted a lingerie photo of herself rocking a dark purple bra last month. The shot left little to the imagination; the model flaunted her abundant cleavage while her golden locks cascaded over her shoulders, sporting a bombshell makeup look with a smoky eye, thick lashes and black eyeliner.

That post was also a favorite among fans, as it raked in more than 169,000 likes and over 2,100 comments for Anna Nystrom.