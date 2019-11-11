Michael Jackson Reportedly Asked Melania Trump To Kiss Him To Play A Trick On Donald Trump

The late Micheal Jackson reportedly once asked Melania Trump to kiss him to play a trick on her husband, Donald, The Daily Express reports.

According to Melania, she met Jackson in New York — at the Pierre Hotel — after the King of Pop called her and her husband over for dinner.

“Just after dinner, we were chatting on the sofa, and my husband went into another room to see some art somebody wanted to show him,” she said.

At this point, the First Lady claims that Jackson proposed something to trick her husband.

“Michael said to me, ‘Hey, when Trump comes back, let’s start kissing so he will be jealous!'”

Melania admitted that the pair didn’t kiss, but said it was nevertheless a funny moment.

“No, no, no. But we were laughing so hard,” she said.

Playing tricks appeared to be somewhat central to Jackson’s life. As The Inquisitr reported, the King of Pop used to manipulate the media with various tricks — he would wear masks, stick tape on his hands, and put tape on his nose. According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, the purpose of these tricks was to remain in the headlines and maintain the mystery surrounding his life.

“He would say he wanted his life to be the greatest mystery on Earth. It’s backfired on him now, though; that’s the sad thing,” Fiddes said, per Metro.

Jackson reportedly wanted to maintain this mystery to avoid breaking the “mystical illusion” around his life — a disruption he believed would disappoint his fans.

“‘Magic’ is Michael’s word. That’s what his music was about.” – Prince on Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/K5YIsMofXZ — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) October 1, 2019

As for Jackson’s connection to the Trump family, the relationship is well-documented. In his forthcoming book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., touches on the family’s relationship to Jackson. In the book, Trump Jr. reveals that he and his brother, Eric, used to play video games with the late pop star.

The president’s first wife, Ivana, also spoke about Jackson in her book, Raising Trump. She claimed that the pop star was the only person with an open invitation to play with her kids whenever he wanted. Jackson reportedly lived in Trump Tower and would regularly watch MTV and play video games with the Trump children.

Vulture reports that the president has continued to support Jackson in the wake of his death in 2009. Although Donald didn’t directly address the accusations in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, he has painted the “Smooth Criminal” singer as “misunderstood.”