Hannah Brown Gets Real About Sitting With Ex-Boyfriends Tyler Cameron & Colton Underwood During The PCAs

Hannah Brown was seated next to her two ex-boyfriends during the 2019 People’s Choice Awards: Colton Underwood from The Bachelor and Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette. Although the dating process on the shows are markedly different than real-life relationships, it’s hard to argue that there isn’t a lot of history between Hannah and the two men. With that being said, Hannah got real about what it was like to be put in the situation, as reported by E! News.

“We all actually, like, sparked a campfire and just all sang and had s’mores. At this point, I’m so used to sharing way too much of my personal life on television, so of course this is how this would be. But, it’s amazing, and I think everybody is… we’re all so supportive of each other,” she explained.

Hannah went on to state that she didn’t think her life would be the way it is. She didn’t clarify her comments, but she could be alluding to her stint on reality TV so far. It appeared for a while that she was a front-runner on The Bachelor, snagging Colton’s interest. Fans were heartbroken to see her pursuing Tyler, even though he had a girlfriend when he entered the show.

“But, I think the little girl Hannah, would’ve totally been like, ‘Oh, of course.’ So, I’m living my childhood dream, I feel like, which is really cool; I don’t think a lot of people get to do that,” said Hannah.

It appeared to fans that the trio were all getting along, with Colton giving her a hug after she won the Competition Contestant of 2019 award at the show.

This win comes after Hannah has been very open with her fans about all of the ups and downs of her Dancing with the Stars journey. Hannah’s time on DWTS has also been marked with rumors about a potential relationship with pro partner Alan Bersten, which have been repeatedly denied.

In addition, prior to the awards show, Tyler was publicly rooting for Hannah, as reported by The Inquisitr. He showed his support through a tweet, where he alluded to her connections to Alabama. This display seems to have amped up some fans’ hopes that the two may pursue a new romance all over again. But, considering that the reality star has been through a lot lately, romantically, followers will have to wait and see what Hannah has in mind, dating-wise.