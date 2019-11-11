Elsa Hosk Goes Braless, Lifts Shirt In Hot Pink Ensemble On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk sent pulses racing on Monday afternoon when she shared a series of three enticing photos to her Instagram account. In the images, Elsa wore a tight pink-and-white outfit with no bra visible beneath a tight white shirt.

Elsa’s photoshoot was staged outdoors in a desert-like landscape, and the model was surrounded by tree-covered mountains. The model tagged her location as Topanga, California. At the center of the images, Elsa rocked a hot-pink and high-waisted skirt that hugged her curves and put her long, lean legs on display. She paired the skirt with a ribbed, white shirt that clung to her torso. Upon taking a closer look, fans likely noticed that Elsa had skipped the bra. On top of the shirt, the Swedish bombshell wore an oversized, light-pink button-up shirt with the brand, Balenciaga, written in black text across the back.

The model finished off the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Her mid-length blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves that blew in the breeze.

In the first photo, Elsa turned around to give the camera a good look at her pert derriere, which was hugged by the tiny skirt. She pulled her arms backward, allowing the button-up’s massive sleeves to fall loosely over her hands.

The second image gave a good look at Elsa’s outfit as a whole. She left the button-up open and gently lifted her shirt up, showing off her insanely toned abs while putting her at risk of a wardrobe malfunction. Her bangs fell over her face as she looked off into the distance through her shades.

Finally, in the third photo, Elsa tied the button-up into a bow, but kept a sliver of her abdomen exposed. She posed with her legs apart, tilted her head, and gazed at the camera.

The triple upload garnered over 97,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in just one hour. One fan called Elsa a “Malibu Barbie,” while another said she was “perfection.”

“Amazing pink picture,” a third user said, adding a fire emoji.

“Love it, babe,” a fourth fan commented.

Many followers likened Elsa to a Barbie doll, while some used various emojis to express their admiration for the stunner.

Elsa recently turned 31 on November 7. To celebrate her birthday, the model shared another series of photos of herself in a skimpy black dress, another striking ensemble which fans appeared to love just as much.