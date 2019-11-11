Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot On The Beach In Mismatched Bikini

Natalie Roser kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram snap that brought some serious heat to her page.

The new addition to the Aussie model’s feed was shared on Monday, November 11, and was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. A geotag on the post placed the 29-year-old in Staniel Cay, an island in the Exuma Cays district of the Bahamas where Natalie has been vacationing for the last few days.

Unfortunately, the model’s trip appears to have come to an end, as she noted in the caption of her new Instagram post that she was heading back to L.A. and getting back to work. Luckily, the babe was able to snap one last bikini photo before returning home, and her fans seem to be absolutely loving it.

Natalie posed for the photo with her feet in the crystal clear water and a huge smile across her face, clearly enjoying her time in the tropical paradise. The camera was positioned at the perfect distance in front of the blond bombshell to capture every inch of her impressive physique, which she showed off in a skimpy, mismatched bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The social media sensation rocked a dark blue bikini top with a thick black trim for her last day in the Bahamas. It was of a classic, triangle-style, and featured a deep, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

As opposed to completing her look with the matching bottoms of the set, Natalie opted for a simple, solid black pair that upped the ante of her eye-popping display even more. The itty-bitty number showcased the stunner’s long, lean legs while also flashing a teasing glimpse of her curvaceous backside thanks to its cheeky cut. As she posed for the snap, the babe adjusted the thick waistband of her bikini bottoms by pulling them up higher on her hips. This helped accentuate her trim waist and drew even more attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Natalie appeared to have already gone for a swim before the photo was taken, as her blond tresses were damp and slightly slicked back to her head. She also opted for a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian beauty began showering her new social media upload with love. At the time of this writing, the skin-baring post has earned more than 9,000 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further by heading to the comments section, where many left compliments for Natalie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model had a “beautiful smile.”

“This pic just made my day!” commented a third.

Natalie has been far from shy about sharing photos from her trip to the Bahamas. Last week, she uploaded another snap that saw her again on the beach. This time, however, the babe opted for a trendy snakeskin bikini that was arguably even more risque than her look in today’s Instagram share, and yet again sent temperatures soaring on her feed.