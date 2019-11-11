‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks Feud With Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney

They suffered a falling-out over the summer.

Kristen Doute had a falling out with longtime friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney over the summer during filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, but where do they stand today?

While attending Sunday night’s E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, Kristen opened up about the drama between them as she posed for photographers and spoke to reporters on the red carpet.

“From my POV, it’s like they’re family to me. So, it’ll always be that way,” Kristen told Us Weekly magazine at the November 10 event. “With every friendship, you have ups and downs — and here is one of our downs.”

According to Kristen, she suspects that she will learn a lot from the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules once it begins airing, and believes the audience will better understand what happened between them once they see the show. For now, however, all that fans really know is that Kristen wasn’t present when Stassi celebrated her engagement to Beau Clark in July, nor was she present when Katie and Tom Schwartz tied the knot for a second time in Las Vegas that same month.

Scheana Marie Shay was also present during Sunday’s show and told the magazine that all of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars “get sick of each other at some point and need a little breather.”

Weeks before opening up to the magazine about her feud with Stassi and Katie, Kristen was featured on her friend Rachael O’Brien’s Be Here for a While podcast, where she confirmed that she and the other girls had a “falling out,” and admitted that she doesn’t completely understand what happened between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen said during the appearance that she hoped to gain some peace and closure about what happened once the new season airs.

Stassi also spoke about the feud on her own podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, telling her listeners weeks ago that she needed a “break” from Kristen. During the same podcast, Stassi admitted that when it came to the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, she had no idea whether or not she or Kristen would end up looking like the bad guy of their situation.

“Listen, I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first,” she explained. “And if taking a break from someone is a b*tch move and makes me nasty, I’m like, I don’t give a f*ck.”