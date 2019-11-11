Hillary Clinton Says Misogyny Was A Factor In Her Loss To Donald Trump

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, recently appeared at London’s Southbank Center to promote their new book, The Book Of Gutsy Women. Clinton claimed that female politicians are being targeted with conspiracy theories and abusive posts on social media, which she believes is a backlash over women’s rights.

Clinton also said that misogyny “certainly” played a role in her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump, the current president of the United States. Had Clinton won, she would have been the first female president of the U.S.

Per Reuters, Clinton made the comment while discussing the female members of parliament in Britain that had announced they would not be standing for re-election in December due to social media abuse, including death and rape threats.

“I do think there is a reaction to a lot of the success of women and the roles of women right now. And I think social media has lit that up, in a very destructive and toxic way. People may have thought a lot of things in the past, but now it is amplified and it is viral.”

The former secretary of state also addressed the skepticism directed at Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, suggesting that Thunberg is going against the “paradigms that people still live with.”

Clinton recently took heat when she accused Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset who is being groomed for a third-party run to re-elect Trump. One such criticism came from Representative Justin Amash, an independent, who suggested that it was Clinton who is at least partly responsible for Trump’s election and could help with his re-election. The 39-year-old congressman highlighted that Trump gained fewer votes in his district than any Republican in modern times, but still managed to defeat Clinton — something Amash believes is rooted in Democrats rejecting Clinton as a candidate.

Per The Brookings Institution, Clinton may have been better suited to be president than Trump, but she wasn’t adept at being a candidate due to her failure to focus on the emotion that drives many voters to the booth.

In her book, What Happened, which covers her 2016 loss, Clinton compared parliamentary systems, which she claims are better designed to reward female skills, to presidential ones, which she says reward a different skillset.

“They reward different talents: speaking to large crowds, looking commanding on camera, dominating in debates, galvanizing mass movements, and in America, raising a billion dollars.”

Rumors are currently swirling that Clinton may enter the 2020 presidential race and take another shot at beating Trump.