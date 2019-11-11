Demi Rose Sizzles In Red Bikini As She Reads ‘The Modern Break-Up’ On The Beach

Demi Rose turned up the heat on Instagram wearing a skimpy bikini in her new post on Monday. The British bombshell looked stunning as relaxed on the beach with a book.

In the racy photo, Demi looked smoking hot as she sported the red bikini, which tied around her neck and showcased her toned arms and eye-popping cleavage. The thong bottoms left little to the imagination while flaunting the model’s curvy booty as she lay on her stomach on top of a beach towel in the sand.

Demi had her long, brown hair pulled back behind her head and styled into a braid that fell over her shoulder. She rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Demi held a book titled The Modern Break-Up in her hands as a jaw-dropping scene, with a blue ocean and green foliage visible behind her.

Demi’s over 10 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button over 47,000 times and leaving more than 300 comments in just the first 10 minutes after it was uploaded.

“So gorgeous,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beautiful is a very small word for you,” another fan gushed over the model.

“You have a cute face,” a third comment read.

“I didn’t even notice the book,” a fourth person said.

In the caption of the photo, Demi gushed over the book.

“I connected with this book so much! It’s not just a story about a breakup in the modern world, but so much more and deeper than that. It’s a reflection of our generation. The characters just blew me away,” she wrote.

The book may be speaking to Demi as she’s going through her own break up with boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez, just last month.

The Mirror reports that Demi and Chris have been together for nearly two years and first went public with their relationship back in December of 2017 when they were spotted kissing an an airport in Madrid.

“Unfortunately Demi & her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways. They have ended as friends and continue to support each other through out their careers. Demi is single and very happy working on her career in the USA,” a representative for Demi Rose Mawby confirmed.