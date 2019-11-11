‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Adam Walks Connor Into Danger

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 11, brings extreme danger for Chelsea and Connor at the Grand Phoenix as the walls close in on Simon. Plus, Nick tells Victor he’s running for the city council.

Chance (Donny Boaz) accused Cane (Daniel Goddard) of swindling Devon (Bryton James) out of Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. According to Chance, he’s never even met Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Cane and Chance continued arguing, then Cane admitted that Jill (Jess Walton) thinks that Colin (Tristan Rogers) may be conning everybody. Chance revealed that he’s in Genoa City working on a case. Chance texted an agent in the lobby, saying to keep an eye on their suspect and that they’d grab him when he exited.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Connor (Judah Mackey) visited Victor (Eric Braeden) at the ranch. Adam asked his father’s permission to take Connor to Hope’s farm. Victor agreed, giving Connor his old pocket knife so that Connor could carve his initials into the tree. Connor wanted Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to go with them, and Adam agreed to stop by the Grand Phoenix to ask her if she’d like to come before they headed out of town.

At the hotel, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) complained that Nick (Joshua Morrow) hadn’t told Victor about running for city council. Nick prepared for the upcoming debate, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) wished him luck. Later, when Nick went to see Victor, he told his dad that he’s campaigning. Victor wasn’t thrilled with the news, and told Nick that he should aim higher. Then, Victor told Nick that Chelsea had Adam take Connor to Hope’s farm. Nick left to take care of something, and Nikki came home. Victor admitted to Nikki that he hoped Nick will kick his opponent’s behind.

Back at the hotel, Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) showed up. Upstairs, Chelsea frantically called Anita (Catherine Bach), looking to get back the $1 million she’d given her. Chelsea admitted that she and Connor were in danger. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby talked about security. Abby wanted to see Phyllis’ laptop, but Phyllis grabbed it. They argued about Abby trying to keep Phyllis away from Nick.

Later, Phyllis and Amanda went to Amanda’s suite, and Chance said hello to the lawyer he hadn’t hired. Chance explained that he is at the hotel for a sting operation, and he told Amanda and Phyllis to leave. However, Phyllis insisted that she be allowed to protect her hotel guests. Chance assured her that everybody was fine.

Downstairs, Adam and Connor showed up, which upset Chelsea. Simon approached Chelsea to talk business, but Adam told him it could wait. At that point, Simon realized there was an agent with a gun at the bar, and he pulled Chelsea away from her family. Adam told Simon to stay away from Chelsea, but Simon showed his weapon and demanded that everybody but Connor, Chelsea, and Abby leave. Adam said Simon would have to shoot him before he left without his family.