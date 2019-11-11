Farrah Abraham Flaunts Figure In Short Sparkling Dress In New Instagram Post

Farrah Abraham shared a new Instagram update today, and it was a video of her behind the scenes at a boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party. The former Teen Mom OG star opted for a sparkling ensemble, which featured a low cut in the front and on the back. The sparkle was thanks to sequins, which covered the entire dress. It had long sleeves and a short skirt with volume. She pulled her hair back in a high bun and wore a pair of bedazzled hoop earrings.

Farrah opted to keep things simple with no necklace, which drew attention to her cleavage. Thanks to the deep “V” neckline, she was able to flaunt her assets. Her makeup included a dash of pink eye shadow, glossy lipstick, and blush. She completed her look with a pair of high heels, which featured ribbon-like accents by her toes.

The video was a collage of still photos and of Farrah posing for the paparazzi. The clip showed her standing with her back angled toward the camera as she looked over her shoulder. She placed her left hand on her hip. She then turned around and continued to pose while facing the cameras directly. Toward the end of the video, Farrah was seen blowing a kiss. Behind her, there was a light pink wall that was branded with the boohoo logo. The update was geotagged in Hollywood.

Fans left a range of compliments for the reality TV star.

“That’s a beautiful look for you Farrah,” gushed a follower.

“You definitely are SMOKING,” raved an admirer, referring to the captions.

“God bless you keep doing wat you are,” encouraged a fan.

Loading...

“Miss seeing you on tv,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Most recently, fans got a chance to see Farrah on Season 2 of Ex on the Beach. While she was eliminated during Week 8, according to Distractify, she notably didn’t have to spend much time with her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran. The ex left the show quickly, which gave her a chance to find a second chance at love.

In addition, Farrah is arguably most known for her time on Teen Mom OG, where she made her debut in 2009. She hasn’t been on the show since 2018. But recently, Ashley Jones, star of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, noted that she would welcome Farrah back. However, Ashley noted that she doesn’t make the decisions. The star was initially removed for several reasons, including her work in the adult industry.