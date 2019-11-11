James Kennedy’s Girlfriend Raquel Leviss Makes ‘Worst Dressed’ List After People’s Choice Awards

She was wearing a jumpsuit and cape.

Raquel Leviss attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, and unfortunately, her outfit wasn’t exactly a hit.

After the Vanderpump Rules cast member and beauty queen hit the red carpet with her boyfriend and co-star, James Kennedy, she found herself on the Daily Mail’s “Worst Dressed” list. She was joined by her other co-star, Lala Kent, and a number of other celebrities, including designer Jeremy Scott, The Real host Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, and The 100 actress Marie Avgeropoulos.

On November 11, the outlet likened Leviss’ selected design, which included a sparkly gold jumpsuit, to a “childlike dress-up cape” before suggesting that she looked as if she was attending a costume ball, instead of a popular awards show.

In photos, Leviss was seen posing proudly with her jumpsuit and cape as her makeup and shoes matched the odd attire. Meanwhile, Leviss’ boyfriend was seen in a black T-shirt with a dark mustard blazer as he doted over his longtime partner.

According to the Daily Mail, Leviss’ gold cape featured a ruffled floral section over her shoulder and included an asymmetric train. As she posed with her bangs pulled back in a barrette, Leviss didn’t hesitate to play up her somewhat sheer cape for photographers by grabbing it on each side and spreading the fabric as she twirled around.

Raquel Leviss attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On social media during the People’s Choice Awards, both Leviss and Kennedy shared photos and videos of their time together as well as their time with their co-stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz.

“Aaaaaaand cue the slo-mo!” Kennedy wrote in the caption of an Instagram video of his girlfriend twirling with her cape on the red carpet as he stood nearby.

“This is GOOOOAAAALLLLSSAS!!!” Brett Willis commented.

“QUEEN RAQUEL,” added Ariana Madix.

“WHAT THE HELL IM ON THE FLOOR,” said Danica Dow.

Both Willis and Dow will be featured alongside Kennedy and Leviss on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During Sunday night’s event, Vanderpump Rules lost the Best Reality Show award to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, other nominees for the Best Reality Show award included Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bachelor in Paradise, Queer Eye, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.