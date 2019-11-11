‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

The Bravo star addresses rumors about her personal life with Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright is shutting down rumors that she is pregnant. The Vanderpump Rules star, who has been the subject of rampant pregnancy rumors for weeks, has confirmed that she has no bun in the oven—yet.

Brittany set the record straight on the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet. The 30-year-old Kentucky native, who married her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, in June, told Us Weekly she is well aware of the rumors swirling that she’s expecting her first child.

“I’m not pregnant now, obviously, because that’s been a rumor going around,” Brittany said. “I can’t wait to be a mom, so whenever it happens, we’ll be so excited.”

While she’s not pregnant yet, Brittany confirmed that she and Jax want kids “ASAP” and that she thinks her husband will make a great dad.

After her red carpet appearance, Brittany found herself addressing pregnancy rumors more than ever on Instagram. Brittany posted a video that showed Jax twirling her while they were in the auditorium for the People’s Choice Awards, where Vanderpump Rules was nominated in the Best Reality Show of 2019 category.

While the brunette beauty looked gorgeous in a plunging, glittery black gown and a long, Rapunzel-style ponytail for the annual awards show, fans were more focused on what they assumed was a pregnant glow.

“Are we expecting a little Jax?” one Instagram follower asked the Vanderpump Rules star.

“Congratulations on the baby,” another fan added.

Brittany responded to the comment to make things clear.

“I will save my thanks for when I’m pregnant,” she wrote.

Another fan came to Brittany’s defense, writing, “It’s rude to assume and actually say to a woman, are you pregnant. The amount of people on here saying that is crazy.”

Other fans chimed in to say that pregnant or not, Brittany looks beautiful and that those not in the know should probably keep their comments to themselves.

Of course, it’s not completely surprising that fans of the famous couple are laser-focused on Brittany and a possible baby bump. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds have been very vocal about their desire to have children as soon as possible.

In June, just after their wedding at the Kentucky Castle in Brittany’s home state, the new bride told People that parenthood can’t come soon enough for her and Jax.

“We cannot wait to start a family,” Brittany said. “I cannot wait to be a mom, and Jax cannot wait to be a dad. He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

If a pregnancy does become part of their story, fans will likely see the big news play out on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.