Tulsi Gabbard Demands Hillary Clinton Retract Russia Comments, Apologize

Hillary Clinton recently stirred the pot when she suggested Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was a Russian asset being groomed for a third-party run. The move sparked criticism from many and appeared to give Gabbard a boost in polling support, perhaps due to the increased attention.

It appears that the Hawaii representative isn’t willing to let things go just yet. On Monday, a lawyer representing Gabbard called on Clinton to retract her comments “immediately,” The Hill reports.

“It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote in a letter, “but this makes no sense in light of what you actually said. After you made the statement linking Congresswoman Gabbard to the Russians, you (through your spokesman) doubled down on it with the Russian nesting dolls remark.”

The Week reports that Gabbard’s lawyer’s letter attacks Clinton’s comments and suggests that they are “actionable as defamation.” The same letter calls on Clinton to hold a press conference and verbally retract her comments in full, as well as to post a retraction to Twitter and release it to major news outlets. In addition, the retraction must call Clinton’s comments a “grave mistake,” include an apology, and claim that Clinton supports and admires Gabbard’s work.

Tulsi Gabbard really doesn’t want folks to forget Hillary Clinton’s comments. The Gabbard campaign is demanding Clinton hold a press conference where to “verbally retract” her comments. pic.twitter.com/nxAQHxjCTM — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) November 11, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gabbard recently qualified for the November debate — an achievement one of her top online fundraisers, Niko House, said he wants to thank Clinton for. House isn’t the only one that thought Clinton’s attack helped Gabbard, either.

“When I heard Hillary do that, the first thing I said was, ‘Oh my god,’ and the second thing I said is, ‘This is going to be great, because that’s going to really help Tulsi,’ — and it has,” said Peggy Marko, a Gabbard supporter from Candia, New Hampshire, per Vice News.

Following Clinton’s attacks, Gabbard hit back at the former secretary of state numerous times, using the conflict to highlight the focal point of her campaign — ending foreign wars — and the role Clinton has had in supporting such wars. Gabbard also suggested that Clinton’s attack was revenge for her decision to step down from the Democratic National Committee in 2016. The 38-year-old congresswoman made the move due to the DNC’s purported bias against Bernie Sanders, which Gabbard’s supporters suggest is one of the reasons for some of the recent smears against her.

Gabbard will take the debate stage alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer in November.