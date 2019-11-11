T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Unfollows Her Father On Instagram After Reports That Her Doctor Tests Her Virginity

She appears to have unfollowed several members of her family.

Deyjah Harris, the daughter of rapper T.I., has unfollowed her father and other members of her family on Instagram after T.I. claimed that he accompanies his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure she’s still a virgin, E! News reports.

As previously reported by The Inqusitr, T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.), recently made waves when he told the Ladies Like Us with Nazanin and Nadia podcast that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist, and that he has the doctor inspect her hymen to make sure she’s still a virgin.

Further, T.I. noted that the doctor has been reluctant to do this, but that he (T.I.) insists, and that Deyjah, now 18 and an adult, always signs the appropriate documents to allow the release of this information.

The news was met with shocked reactions, for a variety of reasons. Several internet users noted that there is no connection — medically — between the status of a woman’s hymen and her virginity. The hymen can be broken through bicycle riding, exercise, or any of a number of other, non-sexual reasons. Others found the notion that a father would take an interest in his adult daughter’s virginity patriarchal and old-fashioned at best, and disgusting at worst.

Deyjah, for her part, appears to have maintained her silence about the whole thing — at least, directly. Indirectly, however, she seems to be on the side of people who think the whole thing is weird, wrong, and/or uncomfortable.

On her Twitter account, for example, she “liked” several tweets that were critical of her father’s actions. And in the midst of the controversy, she tweeted something of her own, too.

i loveeeeeee yalllllll???? — Deyjah Harris✨ (@yafavdeyj) November 6, 2019

Loading...

It bears noting that this tweet doesn’t directly reference her father, the controversy in general, or anything else, for that matter. However, the timing could seem to indicate that the tweet is in reference to the support she’s been getting.

On Instagram, it’s possible to know who exactly a user is following, and it appears that internet sleuths looked into the list of people she follows and/or has unfollowed recently. And three people that she’s unfollowed recently include her father, her stepmother “Tiny” Tameka Cottle, and her stepsister, Zonnique Pullins. Again, why she unfollowed those three people is known only to Deyjah, and other than the timing, there’s no evidence to indicate that T.I.’s statements about Deyjah’s virginity were the reason for the unfollowing.

As of this writing, T.I. has not publicly commented on the controversy.