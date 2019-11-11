Ariel Winter Parties In A Tight Blue Minidress With Co-Star Nolan Gould

Brunette beauty Ariel Winter looked absolutely stunning in a tight blue minidress when she joined Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould to celebrate his 21st birthday. A photo from celebrity gossip website Just Jared managed to capture the stunner with the birthday boy.

Ariel and Nolan play siblings Alex and Luke Dunphy on the hit ABC show, and their close relationship is not just on-screen. The two are good friends in real life, and often show up on each other’s social media accounts. This is just the latest example.

As befitting a major birthday for a Hollywood star, the festivities took place at the swanky XS Las Vegas. The lavish club features a dance floor and poolside patio and is housed in the famous Encore hotel.

In the picture, Ariel stands in a group of four, which included Nolan. She wore a tight blue cerulean minidress that hugged her curves in all the right places. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, showcasing the star’s defined collarbone.

The skintight nature of the dress clung to her hourglass figure, showing off her tiny waist. The hemline was so short, it skirted the top of her toned thighs. Her long and lean legs were further elongated with a pair of strapped high-heeled black sandals.

Ariel styled her chic bob hairstyle into a classic waves, and they just brushed past her shoulders. She completed the look with bright lips, some blush, and a subtle smoky eye.

To her right was the birthday boy. Nolan looked fashionable in an all black ensemble that included a T-shirt, pants, and a studded leather jacket. To Ariel’s left is Sean Reilly, a publicist for THEbrand.partners, wearing a navy blazer. Meanwhile, on Nolan’s right is a pretty blond woman who smiled in a black ensemble with a deep V-neckline.

Nolan also featured in a second picture in the two-photo update, in which he grinned while about to blow out candles on his black, white, and gold birthday cake. Partygoers holding sparklers are visible in the background, in addition to a birthday banner.

The party looked to be a festive affair, filled with spotlights, confetti, and gold signs that spelled out “Nolan.” The young star could also boast an incredibly large crowd on hand to celebrate his special day.

The upload earned over 2,300 likes.

Loading...

“Happy Birthday,” one user wrote, along with the thumbs-up emoji.

Nolan had also been with both Sean and Ariel at a casual dinner a few days ago. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Ariel absolutely sizzled for the occasion in a black patent leather crop top and even called herself the definition of “hot.”