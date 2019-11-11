Lala Kent Reveals Which ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Will Serve As Bridesmaids In Randall Emmett Wedding

Lala Kent is getting married in 2020.

Lala Kent has made some big decisions about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Randall Emmett.

While attending the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, November 10, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about how wedding planning has been going for her and Emmett. She also confirmed that while her nuptials will not be seen on the show, three of her co-stars will be having some major roles in the ceremony.

“I have Katie [Maloney], Stassi [Schroeder] and Brittany [Cartwright] — those are my little jams,” Kent revealed to Hollywood Life after being asked about her bridesmaid lineup.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Kent traveled to Paris with Maloney, Schroeder, and Cartwright earlier this year. She acted as one of Cartwright’s bridesmaids — along with Maloney, Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, and Ariana Madix — when Cartwright and Jax Taylor tied the knot in June at a castle in Kentucky.

As for her maid of honor, Kent said that role would be given to her best friend from back home in Utah.

While much of Kent’s life has been featured on episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Kent told Hollywood Life that her and Emmett’s wedding wouldn’t be filmed because she does not want her big day on display and exposed to potential criticism and judgment.

“That’s one thing I loved about my engagement because it was only for me and I remember it exactly how I want to remember it,” she explained.

Also playing a part in Kent and Emmett’s upcoming ceremony will be Kent’s SUR Restaurant boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star Lisa Vanderpump. However, while Vanderpump officiated the wedding of Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Kent said she would have a different role in her and Emmett’s ceremony, although she didn’t say what that role would be.

In addition to selecting her bridesmaids and maid of honor, Kent seems to have decided on the dress she’ll be wearing when she says “I do.”

“I have the dress, sort of,” Kent confirmed. “I tell everyone this, I’m the worst bride to be in the world. I’m thinking, ‘oh s**t we have 5 months left.’ We’ll pull it off and it’s going to be awesome.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent confirmed earlier this year — during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in September — that her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Kristen Doute, would not be included as one of her bridesmaids.