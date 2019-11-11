Australian Model Madi Edwards Stuns By The Pool In Mint Green Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, delighting her fans with her most recent share.

The latest look at the Australian model’s flawless figure came from her Instagram page on Monday, November 11, and was an instant hit with her 698,000 fans. A geotag on the post placed the 24-year-old in West Hollywood, California, a state she had moved to just last month.

In this snapshot, Madi was captured posing outside by the pool, beneath a cloudless blue sky. Tall palm trees created a tropical vibe in the background behind her. She opted for a skimpy bikini from the popular brand Monday Swimwear, one that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The Aussie bombshell’s sexy swimwear was of a bright, mint-green color that perfectly popped against her bronzed skin. The two-piece boasted an underwire-style top with a wide, scoop neck that left her decolletage completely bare aside from her blond hair. Her tresses fell in front of her face, tumbling down to graze her bare chest.

Madi’s matching bikini bottoms upped the ante of her look even more. The high-cut design of the garment showcased the babe’s toned thighs while also offering a teasing glimpse at her curvy booty. Its curved waistband was tied in tight bows high up on her hips, accentuating the model’s trim waist and chiseled abs, which often make appearances on her Instagram page.

Madi kept her look simple for the day, adding nothing more than a single bangle bracelet for a bit of bling. Her caption was spartan in nature, a single emoji standing in for the usual comments.

To no surprise, the Instagram model’s latest upload was a huge hit with her hundreds of thousands of fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 11,000 likes within 11 hours of having been posted. Dozens of devotees took their admiration for the shots even further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Such a babe. Love this color on you,” one person wrote, while another said that Madi had an “amazing, perfect, hot body.”

“Can you make me look like this?” a third fan jokingly asked.

Green seems to be Madi’s favorite color at the moment. Just last week, the social media sensation slipped into another green bikini, though this time in a neon hue. That bikini featured an even more revealing design, one that her fans went absolutely wild for.