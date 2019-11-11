Drake Booed Offstage During Surprise Headline Performance At Camp Flog Gnaw

The rapper shockingly left the stage after cries of 'Boo!' and 'No!'

Drake faced a tough crowd on Sunday night, with the rapper being booed offstage after performing his hit “Wu-Tang Forever” at Tyler, The Creator’s music festival, Camp Flog Gnaw.

Drake was a surprise performer at the festival — which also featured such acts as Solange, H.E.R., Juice Wrld, YG, BROCKHAMPTON, and more — but one meant to be a pleasant surprise for the audience, not one to prompt boos, which is what he received.

Drake — who has six No. 1 hits and nine No. 1 albums, according to Billboard — came onstage after A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert. He reportedly performed a five-song set before the crowd got restless.

As Drake heard the boos and yells from the audience, the rapper quickly caught on and attempted to keep his set going — but only if the crowd was here for it. They clearly were not having it, so Drizzy decided to cut his set short, walking offstage after giving the concert-goers one more chance.

“You know, Imma tell you. Like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight. Wassup? If you want to keep going, I will keep going tonight,” Drake told the crowd before abandoning the stage. “Now look: It’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake; thank you for having me.”

Note: Video contains NSFW language.

According to TMZ, the crowd could also be heard chanting for Frank, in reference to Frank Ocean, who was rumored to be another surprise guest. As the site also notes, most of the lineup included more indie hip-hop artists, as opposed to Drake, who is super mainstream.

After Drake left, a bottle was reportedly thrown onto the stage.

Tyler, the Creator, commented on the raucous crowd and the situation that went down, both defending Drake as well as seemingly confirming that the festival-goers may have wanted a more indie vibe.

“I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F*CKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE!” he tweeted. “BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE A*SHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT [sic] COME TRUE.”

However, not everyone in the audience wanted Drake offstage. Before the “We want Frank!” shouts began, the line was reportedly “We want Drake!” — though another group in the crowd sang a Frank Ocean song.

