Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Figure In Revealing ‘Dragon Ball’- Inspired Costume

The cosplayer sizzled in her Bulma costume.

Cosplay model Liz Katz shared her love for Dragon Ball in her latest Instagram post.

In the picture, taken by Los Angeles-based cosplay photographer Jim Donnelly, the stunner posed on an ornate chair with her hand on her knee. She gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously.

For the photo, Liz dressed as the scientist Bulma, in her infamous bunny costume, from the manga and anime series. The costume consisted of a black satin bodysuit, matching rabbit ears, and blue opaque tights. Liz also sported wrist cuffs and a red bowtie.

The model flaunted her incredible figure in the revealing ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and tiny waist were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Liz’s black ink, manga-inspired tattoo on her upper arm.

She wore a long, teal wig with bangs and opted for a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick.

It is possible that the photo was taken at an earlier date, as Liz has previously posted images of herself in the same costume.

In the caption, the model asked her followers if they were enamored by any anime characters during their childhood.

Fans quickly responded to Liz’s question in the comments section. Many followers noted that they were infatuated with Bulma when they were children.

“BULMA was an awakening,” wrote a commenter.

Others, however, revealed that different characters had stolen their hearts.

“By the time I heard of anime I was 14, and it was Sailor Jupiter then,” said a follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Well, going back a few years, her name is (was?) Lynn Minmay from ‘Robotech (Macross).’ Thanks for asking. I hope you have a great day!” added another Instagram user.

Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Beautiful girl with a sunny disposition and a talent for cosplay. Keep your chin up and those feet pointing forward,” praised a fan.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that Liz has dressed as a beloved anime character. Last month, the cosplayer uploaded a risque photo on Instagram, in which she dressed as the villain, Himiko Toga, from My Hero Academia. That post has been liked over 67,000 times since it was shared.