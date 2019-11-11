‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Gets Dirty On The Beach Wearing Revealing Purple Dress

Anastasiya Kvitko got dirty in her latest set of photos as she rolled around in the sand while sporting a form-fitting purple dress for a double Instagram update on Monday.

In the photos, Anastasiya is seen wearing the tight dress as she sits on the beach in front of an incredible view. The model, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” rocked the lavender gown, which boasted a very short skirt as well as a cutout in the mid-section to give fans a peek at her massive cleavage.

The first photo features Anastasiya sitting on her hip with her back to the camera. The brunette bombshell put her curvy booty on full display in the snap as she looked over her shoulder with her dark locks flowing down her back.

In the second picture, the model sat on her knees with her legs spread and her hands on her thighs as she showcased her tiny waist and toned arms. Her legs were dirty with sand and she glanced off to the side with a sultry stare on her face.

Anastasiya flaunted her gorgeous good looks in a full face of glam makeup, which consisted of dramatic eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She also included a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick on her plump pout to complete the look.

In the background of the photo, a breathtaking sunset is visible, as well as palm trees that loomed over the social media sensation.

Of course, Anastasiya’s over 10 million followers were sent into a frenzy over the sexy post, which earned over 32,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Wow you look great in purple!” one of Anastasiya’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“So sweet extremely elegant. Beauty looking always. You are my precious love angel,” another fan gushed over the model.

“My lord you are so stunning,” a third social media user stated.

“This beauty is wonderfully unique,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya recently stripped down to a skimpy nude bikini that flaunted all of her enviable curves while she soaked up some sun. In that update, she accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist.

That post was also well-received by Anastasiya Kvito’s fans, as they’ve clicked the like button over 125,000 times while leaving more than 1,200 comments within the first day after it was posted.