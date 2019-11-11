Tammy Hembrow Exposes Major Underboob In Strapless Blue Bikini In Sizzling New Instagram Video

Tammy Hembrow often rocks a bikini on Instagram, but the look in her latest social media upload was extra special.

On Sunday, November 10, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram page to reveal that her Saski Collection clothing line would soon be selling swimsuits. Tammy noted in the caption of her post that her fans had been requesting swimwear for some time, and they certainly seemed delighted at the fact that it would soon be a reality.

To announce the big news, the 25-year-old shared a sizzling video clip in which she debuted a piece from the upcoming swim collection, and judging by the reaction of her 10 million followers, the babe definitely appeared to do her brand well.

Tammy sent pulses racing as she modeled a seriously skimpy blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. The stunner set the camera up in front of her as she stood in the middle of a large, empty room, turning and walking to show off every angle of her barely-there swimwear — and her incredible physique.

The bikini consisted of a minuscule bandeau-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight, as well as an ample amount of underboob, making for a seriously NSFW display that didn’t bother Tammy’s fans one bit.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing as the top, if not more so. The number covered only what was necessary, and featured a daringly high-cut leg that allowed Tammy to showcase her sculpted legs and curves. Its thick waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness routine.

At one point in the short clip, she did a quick turn for the camera to show off the garment’s dangerously cheeky thong cut that exposed her peachy derriere in its entirety, upping the ante of her look even more before walking back towards the camera to blow her fans a kiss.

The new addition to Tammy’s feed proved to be a huge hit with her audience. As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times within just 17 hours of going live to Instagram, and has racked up over 250,000 likes. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many expressed their excitement for Saski Collection’s swim line and left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Babe your body is legit NEXT level! Your booty is perfff,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was “so beautiful.”

“Can’t wait to buy!” commented a third.

While this is the first time that Tammy will be launching swimwear through her own brand, she recently collaborated with the California-based line Minimale Animale on a few pieces, which she, of course, showed off on her Instagram page. One photo saw the social media sensation rocking a thong bikini on the beach in a color of her own design, Euphoria, and her fans went absolutely wild for the look.