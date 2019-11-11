‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Brooke Smears Thomas To Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 18 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be stunned to find out what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was willing to bargain. The news may make the dressmaker realize that perhaps he never knew his son at all, per She Knows Soaps.

On Friday, November 15, The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will confront Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about her new status as Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. He wants to know if Hope manipulated his son to get him to sign the adoption papers.

However, Brooke will jump into the conversation to defend Hope. She will try to defuse the situation by telling Ridge what his son was prepared to do to get what he wanted. Brooke will tell Ridge that Thomas wanted Hope to sleep with him in exchange for him signing the adoption papers.

Ridge will be floored, according to the latest soap opera spoilers. He loves his grandson very much, and he wants to protect him at all costs. It will surprise him that his son doesn’t seem to feel the same way and is willing to bargain Douglas for some quick, physical pleasure.

So far, Ridge has been standing up for Thomas and intervening where he thought was necessary. He even went so far as to remove Douglas from Brooke’s home. The dressmaker asked his dad, Eric Forrester (John McCook), to take in Douglas and Thomas while the designer was sorting out his life.

While Ridge believed that Thomas and Douglas were repairing their relationship, Thomas was still, in fact, dreaming about a future with Hope. Ridge will realize that perhaps Thomas needs more help than what Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) could ever give him over the phone.

Ridge will need to accept that Hope will be a part of Douglas’ life forever. Although he felt that the Forresters were perfectly capable of raising their own, he will need to accept his son’s decision and that Hope is now Douglas’ mother.

Of course, Ridge doesn’t yet know that Hope pushed Thomas into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. She was trying to ward off Thomas’ advances and sent him over the railing at Forrester Creations. Now Hope is claiming custodial rights over the boy even though she killed his father.

For now, Hope and Brooke are keeping quiet about Thomas’ apparent death. They are content that Hope got what she wanted, even though it cost Douglas his father, and she has blood on her hands.