‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Jill Makes A Stunning Discovery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 18 and beyond hint at trouble ahead for three of Genoa City’s core families as Jill (Jess Walton) discovers something shocking, Billy (Jason Thompson) surprises Jack (Peter Bergman), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) sends out a threat.

Devon (Bryton James) senses trouble, according to SheKnows Soaps. Surely something is wrong with the supposedly new will from Katherine Chancellor. Although he gave the bulk of Katherine’s fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard), it looks like Devon is starting to realize he might have been duped. After all, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) returned to Genoa City, and it is pretty apparent that he isn’t the person who hired Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Something shady happened with the new will information, and now it is time to figure out what’s really going on.

Jill makes a stunning discovery, and it likely has something to do with the will. Since early on in this unexpected twist, Jill has suspected Colin (Tristan Rogers) of pulling a con on Devon. However, she’s not quite sure if Cane is involved in his father’s deception or not. Given that Daniel Goddard is leaving the show, it seems likely that Cane has something to do with the new Chancellor will. Things are bound to get crazy before the whole truth about the situation is revealed.

Meanwhile, Nick makes a threat. He’s running for the city council, but that doesn’t mean that he will allow anybody to take advantage of him or his family. With Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) harrowing hostage situation during the week of November 11, the details of her laundering her late husband, Calvin’s, ill-gotten cash will inevitably become public knowledge, and Nick will be on damage control.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Billy surprises Jack. Since he stepped back from Jabot to write the Abbott family history with Traci (Beth Maitland), Jack left Billy and Kyle (Michael Mealor) in charge. The whole time, Kyle has complained that Billy is leaving him out, and Billy continues on that track by negotiating a deal without including Kyle. Jack is surprised by how much his brother has stepped up in his absence.

Finally, when Thanksgiving rolls around, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) hold a family Thanksgiving dinner at the ranch. Still, it’s unclear if Adam (Mark Grossman) will join the Newmans as they celebrate the things that make them thankful.

The rest of the residents of Genoa City join Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights to help feed the homeless, which is one of her annual traditions for the holiday.