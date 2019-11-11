Joanna Gaines Hints At Hosting Her Own Cooking Show On Magnolia Network

Fans responded quickly to the exciting news on Instagram.

Joanna Gaines hinted that she could very well be hosting her own cooking show on her and husband Chip’s Magnolia Network during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The couple sat down with Jimmy and dropped news of a new cookbook by Joanna, titled Magnolia Table Volume 2, that will hit shelves on April 7, 2020. The announcement led to a discussion about the potential for a cooking show.

“I don’t want to tell you how to do your network,” Jimmy said to both Chip and Joanna, “but I would do a cooking show.”

“I like that idea Jimmy, but you’ve got to talk to this guy,” quipped Joanna, pointing to her husband.

He quickly responded, “I’m cool with it.”

Chip then reminded the host that he was talking to executives of Magnolia Network so his idea would not go unnoticed. He also commented that perhaps Jimmy should be a guest on the show if it came to fruition. He responded in the affirmative, much to Joanna’s delight.

Fallon broadcast a series of shows from Texas, where the Waco residents own several profitable and popular businesses in the area including restaurants at The Silos, Magnolia Realty, and other ventures which include the magazine Magnolia Journal, a home-decor line for Target, Joanna’s cookbook series as well as a new coffee shop, Magnolia Press.

Having been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon several times before, the banter was easy and light between the Gaines duo and the host.

While Joanna did not confirm if a cooking show was indeed in the works, she did quip to Jimmy that she would “call him” to discuss the idea further.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the possibility of a new venture for the couple and responded in kind in the comments section of the below Instagram post.

“You were incredible and can’t wait to watch your network and cooking show,” said a fan of the couple.

Another fan remarked, “You guys were great! And I agree, a cooking show would be amazing!”

Another admirer of the Gaines’ explained that they could not wait for 2020 to get here so the network would finally be on the air.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in April of this year that Chip and Joanna Gaines would be exploring different options as they created their own network from the bottom up. Magnolia and the Discovery Network will launch the Magnolia Network in the summer of 2020.

The new network will launch with a TV Everywhere app for cable customers and a subscription-based streaming service that will include short and long-form content, with a focus on “view and do” instructional videos, reported the entertainment news website.

Programming on the new channel will focus on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurial ideas, and design, all ideas the couple explores as in their Magnolia Journal Magazine.

All episodes of Fixer Upper, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, will air on the new Magnolia Network as well.