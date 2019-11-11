Scheana Marie Is Reportedly Dating Trainer Brock Davies, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts

Scheana Marie and Brock Davies have allegedly been dating for two months.

Scheana Marie has a new man in her life.

Fans watched as Scheana embarked on a friends-with-benefits relationship with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. Now, Us Weekly magazine has confirmed that Scheana is dating personal trainer Brock Davies.

According to the report, Scheana confirmed to a number of reports during Sunday night’s 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California that she is no longer single but didn’t say who her mystery man was. Instead, she said she was in a new relationship as her Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, labeled her man a “hunk.”

“He’s so hot. He has an Australian accent. He lives in San Diego,” James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, explained of the father of two.

Raquel then said that Brock recently tricked Scheana into vacationing with him in Bali. As she explained, Scheana was under the impression that she would be traveling with Brock to Australia when he suddenly surprised her with a plane ticket to Bali.

Although James and Raquel seem to be the only Vanderpump Rules stars who have met Scheana’s new boyfriend, who she’s allegedly been dating for two months, Kristen Doute and others have met him on FaceTime. Speaking to the magazine herself at Sunday’s event, Doute said that while she hasn’t met Brock in person, she likes everything about him.

Us Weekly magazine revealed that Brock, who plays rugby, owns two F45 Training studios in California and was introduced to the reality star by mutual friends.

While Scheana played coy in regard to her new boyfriend’s identity during Sunday night’s event, she did speak briefly about her dating history, which includes a years-long marriage to Mike Shay, and gave a nod to her past ties to a couple of Bachelor alums.

“I’ve been single for so long because they were the Robs and the Adams and the douchebags and all the Bachelor guys, and it’s like, I was the one putting in so much effort, and I’ve never had someone treat me the way I deserve,” Scheana told Us Weekly magazine on the red carpet. “So with this one I’m like, you know what? We’re gonna see where this goes and I’m gonna ride this out and hopefully he’s a keeper!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana has been linked to Robby Hayes and Demario Jackson, who’ve both been featured on Bachelor in Paradise, in recent months.