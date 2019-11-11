Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Worried Elvis’ Love For 14-Year-Old Priscilla Will Not Age Well In Biopic

Baz Luhrmann's biopic about the late King of Rock 'n Roll could cause controversy.

Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly nervous about the upcoming biopic about her father, Elvis Presley. The only daughter of the late King of Rock ‘n Roll and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, is said to be worried that Baz Luhrmann’s movie will focus too much on her parents’ early relationship in the late 1950s to early 1960s, when Priscilla was underage.

Priscilla has been involved with the film, and Lisa Marie reportedly fears that her mom may have talked too much to Luhrmann about Elvis’ initial pursuit of her when she was just 14-years-old, according to a report by Radar Online. Lisa Marie is said to be concerned that any focus on the couple’s early relationship will not be a good look in today’s Me Too era.

“With today’s climate, Lisa Marie is concerned Luhrmann will exploit that relationship, and there’ll be a huge backlash against her dad,” a source told A.J. Benja’s Fame, per Radar.

The insider added that Priscilla has refused to talk to her daughter about how much detail she gave Luhrmann regarding her early days with Elvis, so the 51-year-old is allegedly in the dark about exactly how much personal information regarding their courtship will be shown in the film.

It will be pretty hard for Luhrmann’s movie not to address Elvis’ interest in young girls, considering his most important romantic relationship was with Priscilla. Priscilla told Us Weekly that she gave Luhrmann complete creative control over the retelling of the events, so she may not even know which direction he’ll go. She said the film will be “very stylized.”

Priscilla Beaulieu was 10 years Elvis’ junior when she met him in 1959 while he was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The “Hound Dog” singer was 24 years old at the time and already a music sensation who could have had any girl he wanted. Instead, Elvis immediately pursued the much younger Priscilla. The controversial couple married in 1967 when Priscilla was 21.

Loading...

In a 2016 interview with the U.K. show Loose Women (via YouTube), Priscilla opened up about the “mystique” of her marriage to Elvis. The model revealed that Elvis never saw her without makeup during their relationship.

“There are things you keep to yourself,” Priscilla said. “He never wanted to see me getting dressed. He wanted to see the result of getting dressed.”

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla in the Elvis biopic, with actor Austin Butler as Elvis, and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, the “Love Me Tender” singer’s longtime manager. It should be noted that no casting has been announced for a “14-year-old Priscilla,” but DeJonge is 21 years old. The Elvis movie remains untitled.