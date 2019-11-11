Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Revealing ‘Pokémon’-Inspired Costume

The cosplay model looked stunning in her Scorbunny costume.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared her love for Pokémon in her latest Instagram post.

The side-by-side pictures, taken by cosplay photographer Martin Wong, shows the stunner posing against a teal background. For the photoshoot, Jessica dressed as a NSFW version of Scorbunny, a new fire-type Pokémon. Her costume consisted of a revealing orange-and-white bikini, a matching cropped hoodie with a heart on the back, fuzzy bunny ears, and a fluffy tail. Jessica accessorized the fiery look with a pair of white fingerless gloves and thigh-high stockings.

She sported a white wig and opted to wear a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The first image shows the Instagram influencer kneeling on the floor, while pointing to something off in the distance. She flaunted her fabulous figure in the risque ensemble that put her incredible curves and toned abs on full display.

In the other photo, Jessica stood up and faced away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere.

The photos appear to have been taken at an earlier date, as Jessica posted similar pictures on Instagram in April.

In the caption, the cosplayer revealed that she made the entire costume by hand. She also asked her followers if they were going to purchase either of the video games Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, when they are released on November 15.

Fans were quick to respond to Jessica’s question in the comments section.

“I have pre-ordered a dual pack that comes with both and an exclusive steelbook! Or for my wife at the least, she’s a Pokemon fanatic,” wrote one follower.

Many of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wowww you look very beautiful and cute,” praised a fan, adding a string of green and blue heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re out of this world guuurl,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some, however, did note that they felt her costume resembled a certain candy.

“Honestly at first quick glance I thought you were candy corn…” said a commenter.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this isn’t the first time Jessica has cosplayed as a Pokémon character. Last month, the beauty drove her fans metaphorically wild by uploading an Instagram photo, in which she was wearing a Mimikyu-inspired costume. That post has been liked over 110,000 times since its upload.