Donald Trump Jr. Was ‘Brutally Ballsy’ For ‘The View’ Appearance, Says Piers Morgan

Donald Trump Jr. recently made an appearance on The View, which led to a clash with the hosts and not much time left to speak about his book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Regardless, Trump Jr. survived the attacks and English broadcaster Piers Morgan recently praised the American businessman for being “brutally ballsy” in an op-ed for The Daily Mail.

“I was fascinated to see how he would get on when he appeared on a show whose stars… have made no secret of their disdain for the President. The answer was … spectacularly. In fact, it was one of the wildest daytime talk show interviews I can ever remember watching.”

Morgan suggests that the appearance revealed the “searing hypocrisy” of the hosts when he “turned the tables” on them, referring to his attacks on Joy Behar for allegedly wearing blackface and Whoopi Goldberg for minimizing director Roman Polanski’s sexual assault of a minor.

The 54-year-old journalist ended his piece by highlighting the precarious nature of the “high moral ground.”

He suggests that this ground is taken by “hypocritical liberal celebrities” and will be a factor in getting Donald Trump re-elected, per The Washington Examiner.

Following his appearance, Trump Jr. highlighted that he never got to promote his book — the reason he was invited to the show. He claims to have been looking to promote Triggered to a different crowd than usual and said he was hoping for a civil discussion. According to Trump Jr., things went south because the hosts “went into attack mode.”

While Trump Jr. handled The View hosts well, a recent University of California in Los Angeles appearance — also to promote his book — didn’t go as smoothly. As The Inquisitr reported, the crowd began to press for a Q&A about 20 minutes into the appearance to protest Trump Jr.’s decision not to answer questions for the duration of the event. Given the angle Trump Jr.’s book takes against the left, some were critical of his refusal to answer questions.

“(Trump is) scared of being triggered by the questions people ask,” said Daniel Blecker, a first-year global studies student. “He came here because he knows he can get a reaction.”

According to Trump Jr., his decision to forgo a question and answer period was because it would provide soundbites for social media posters on the left, as well as time constraints. Despite these alleged problems, his audience didn’t appear to be satisfied with his excuses.