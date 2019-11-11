Instagram Hottie Anna Katharina Rocks Tiny String Bikini: ‘For Some Reason I Look Angry’

Anna Katharina looked hotter than ever in a string bikini for her latest Instagram update on Sunday. The model flaunted all of her enviable curves for the camera but may not have been completely happy about her facial expression.

In the photo, Anna is seen wearing the skimpy, yellow bikini, which boasted a blue floral design on it. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination in the snap, which flaunted her toned arms, abundant cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Anna tugged at her bikini bottoms as she stood in front of some green foliage as she posed for the camera with a sultry stare on her face. However, in the caption of the picture, she revealed that she looked angry for some reason, although she was spending time in the gorgeous locale and sunny 80-degree weather.

Anna had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick to complete the glam look.

The model’s 1 million fans seemed to approve of the post, although Anna believed she looked mad. The photo earned over 22,000 likes and more than 400 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to the network.

“Humidity makes us all look angry,” one of Anna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“There’s a fine line between angry and sexy,” another adoring fan commented.

“You don’t look angry, you look very serious and sexy,” a third social media user said.

Loading...

“That’s not anger, that’s that a CONFIDENT look, YESSS GIRLLL GET IT‼️‼️‼️” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna posed for a similar photo last week when she rocked a blue, floral string bikini while sporting a gorgeous yellow flower in her hair.

Anna stunned in the shot, which showcased her curves and had a beautiful blue sky and ocean scene visible behind the model. In the caption of the picture, the model revealed that she was in Hawaii.

“Did you even go to Hawaii if you didn’t take a pic like this?” Anna Katharina captioned the photo, which has racked up over 19,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.