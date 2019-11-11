Brandy Freaks Out Over Meeting Janet Jackson: ‘My Heart Was Beating So Fast’

Brandy and Janet Jackson are currently both in Australia performing on the same stage. The iconic duo posed for a photo together which Brandy freaked out about.

The “Top of the World” hitmaker posted a photo of her and Jackson to her Instagram account and wasn’t shy about admitting that she was fangirling at the moment.

For her caption, she mentioned that her heart was beating so fast and that it was mindblowing to share the stage with the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper. She thanked Jackson for setting an example for singers like Brandy who came onto the music scene after her.

Brandy and Janet smiled in the photo, directly to the camera lens, and flashed their pearly whites. The pair of them looked really happy to be in each other’s company which made the photo special for their fans to see.

Jackson sported an all-black comfy look and paired a plain sweater with baggy sweatpants. She rocked black-and-white Converse-looking platform sneakers and accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace. She wore her curly dark hair long down and applied a red lip.

Brandy, on the other hand, was full of color. She stunned in a multi-colored gown that had multiple flower patterns on it. She paired the look with blue, black, and white sneakers and rocked her hair braided. She wore an orange headscarf and applied a bindi to her forehead.

“The power in this photo. Whew,” one user wrote.

“My two favorite artists of all time!” another shared.

“Two legends in one pic,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow!!!!! 2 Legends!!!! How iconic is this picture!!!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Loading...

Brandy and Janet have both been touring across Australia as part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019” alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon, per The Inquisitr.

Brandy has been keeping her followers up to date with her journey Down Under, expressing how she feels within Instagram captions.

“Yesterday was a beautiful day in Melbourne, Australia. The energy and the love was undeniable. I hope you all love the moments that were captured,” she wrote in a post that consisted of multiple photos.

They will continue the tour together in Australia with shows in Brisbane and Sydney which will be followed by a one-off date in Auckland, New Zealand.

Brandy’s setlist consists of nine songs, while Jackson, who is the headliner for each show, performs 18 tracks from her back catalog.