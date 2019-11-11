Donald Trump Jr. Claims ‘The View’ Hosts Tried To ‘Smear’ Him, ‘Besmirch’ His Family

'You can only go so far before I’ve had enough,' he said.

Donald Trump Jr. continues to be upset over his explosive appearance on The View on Friday, telling a podcast on Sunday that the hosts of the show are trying to “smear” him and “besmirch” his father, President Trump.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump Jr.’s appearance on The View to promote his book, Triggered, went poorly, almost from the beginning. Rather than discussing the book, the episode devolved into shouting, name-calling, and accusations. Trump Jr. accused host Joy Behar of having worn blackface. He blasted Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks about the Roman Polanski rape accusations. He and host Sunny Hostin exchanged rancorous back-and-forth over his (Trump Jr.’s) tweet naming the alleged whistleblower.

It’s been several days, but Trump Jr. appears to be still reeling from the episode.

As Yahoo! Entertainment reports, the president’s oldest son went on The CATS Roundtable podcast to talk about his View appearance, and he lamented that his book, Triggered, which was to be the subject of his appearance on the show, never came up.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask to expect them to actually talk about the book once. To actually ask me a question about the book, just once,” he said.

He also claimed that it was “about time” someone stood up to the women on the show.

“You could see very quickly they went aggressive fast. They tried to smear me, to try to besmirch my father and my family,” he said.

However, he noted that he, unlike other conservatives — whom he didn’t name — wasn’t going to let that sort of thing stand.

“You can only go so far before I’ve had enough,” he said.

In addition to going on a podcast three days after the fact to discuss his The View appearance, Trump Jr. has also carried on a Twitter feud with host Sunny Hostin in the days since the episode, according to a companion Yahoo! Lifestyle report.

Specifically, he referenced a point in the show during which Hostin claimed that Trump Jr. had broken a law when he tweeted the name of the alleged whistleblower. During the show, he tried to explain that it’s only a crime if the Inspector General identifies the whistleblower, who is protected, by federal law, from retaliation.

The next day, Trump Jr. still wasn’t having it.

Hostin then shot back with another claim that Trump Jr. had broken the law.

As recently as Sunday night, Trump Jr. was still tweeting about his appearance on the show.