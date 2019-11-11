LeAnn Rimes Stuns In A Plunging Dress As She Straddles A Reindeer: ‘Riding Into The Holidays’

LeAnn Rimes got into the holiday spirit this week as she posed straddling a plush reindeer for her latest photo update, which was posted to her Instagram account on Sunday morning.

In the photo, LeAnn looked stunning while she rocked a black lace dress. The gown boasted a plunging neckline which put the “Blue” singer’s cleavage on full display. The ensemble also had see-through sleeves and a flowing skirt.

LeAnn wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back as she beamed a huge smile for the camera.

The singer wore a full face of makeup for the shot, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. LeAnn added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete the glam look.

In addition to the adorable reindeer, faux snow, gifts, and a wintry Christmas scene were all visible behind the singer. She revealed in the caption of the photo that she was on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family television show to perform in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.

LeAnn’s 400,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the photo. They liked it over 5,100 times and left more than 100 comments within one day after it was uploaded.

“That beautiful smiling face is just what I needed to start my day,” one of LeAnn’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“Cute picture LeAnn! Looking forward to seeing that show,” another adoring fan stated.

“Love the happy smile, festive theme and atmosphere. Great photo,” a third social media user gushed.

“I wish they had brought you in to #christmascon2019! All of us Hallmarkies would have loved to have met you and perhaps you could have performed! Maybe 2020?!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, wearing dresses with a plunging neckline has become a trend for LeAnn, who often showcases her curves in low-cut garments.

Last month, the singer stunned in a large hat and a similar white lace gown, which flaunted her tiny waist and showed off some serious skin. In that snap, LeAnn stood in the doorway of a cabin and wore natural-looking makeup as she stared up to the sky. She revealed in the caption that she was feeling the vibes from the full moon.

The singer’s followers also adored the posting, as the photo has racked in over 8,700 likes and more than 300 comments for LeAnn to date.