‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Sizzles In Skimpy Red Bikini In New Instagram Clip

It may feel like winter in New York, but Kelsey Merritt is still in a bikini.

On Sunday, November 10, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account to share a short video clip from the set of a photo shoot that had her modeling some skimpy swimwear, which a tag on the post indicated was for Victoria’s Secret. The look was vastly different from what the 22-year-old would be wearing on the streets of the Big Apple, where, Kelsey noted, winter temperatures had already hit.

Fortunately, the set was equipped with heaters to warm the model up as she showed off her incredible figure in the itty-bitty swimwear look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.

Kelsey looked smoking hot in the tiny two-piece that was a bold, red color that alone was enough to grab her audience’s attention — that is, if her killer curves hadn’t already done the job. She held her phone in her hand to capture the short video that saw her turning her body and striking a variety of poses to give her 1.4 million followers a good look at the skin-baring ensemble that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.

The model’s bikini featured a triangle-style top with a wide, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and left her decolletage completely bare.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set were equally risque, if not more. Its high-cut style allowed the Filipino bombshell to flaunt her long, lean legs, while a quick-turn to the side revealed its cheeky cut — as well as a considerable amount of the babe’s curvy booty. Its waistband was tied in long bows high up on Kelsey’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and highlighting her chiseled abs and flat midsection.

Kelsey’s look didn’t include any accessories or jewelry, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. Her brown hair was worn down in loose waves and perfectly parted to frame her face. She sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the stunner’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed nearly 270,000 times and has racked up over 100,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Hundreds of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kelsey’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing girl,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelsey was “absolutely perfect.”

“Who needs a heater? You’re already so hoooot,” commented a third.

Kelsey is no stranger to showing off her bikini body on Instagram, though she is normally in a much warmer location when she slips into her skimpy swimwear. Just last month, the model shared a few photos from her vacation in Costa Rica, one of which saw her rocking a minuscule polka-dot bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her fans absolutely wild.